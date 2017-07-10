ISLAMABAD: The industrial sector’s performance remained above 5 per cent during the last three years, indicating that flourishment in this particular area is taking place amid better policies of the government.

It is also an indicator that confidence of businessmen is improving on government policies, statistics issued by the Finance Division showed.

The industrial sector has four sub-sectors, including mining & quarrying, manufacturing, electricity generation & gas distribution and construction.

The industry is the second major component of the commodity producing sector of the economy. It has multi-dimensional direct and indirect linkages, which have spillovers effects on economy.

Industrial sector generates demand for agriculture produce using it as raw materials and also provides supplies of latest machineries and tools to modernize other sectors of economy.

It is a major source of tax revenues and also contributes in provision of job opportunities to urban and rural labour force.

The data further showed that industrial sector contributes 20.88 per cent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and recorded a growth of 5.02 per cent this year as compared to 5.8 percent last year.