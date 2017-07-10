Govt allocates Rs 38 billion for Hakla-Yark Motorway

ISLAMABAD (APP): The federal government has allocated Rs 38 billion for the construction of Hakla on M-1 to Yark, Dera Ismail Khan motorway under its PSDP 2017-18. The project, which is part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route, is scheduled to be completed in October 2018 at a cost of Rs 129 billion. The 285 kilometer section is being constructed in five different packages and work on all packages is underway, said sources in the Planning Ministry. Out of total allocation of Rs 110.208 billion under Federal PSDP, Rs 12 billion have already been spent on the project. Meanwhile, the government also allocated Rs 15 billion for the construction of another CPEC project of 106 kilometer long Basima-Khuzdar Highway (N-30). Similarly, an amount of Rs 15 billion has been allocated for land acquisition for the CPEC project of improvement and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1, 167 km), whereas for construction of this project, an amount of Rs 7 billion has been allocated for the year 2017-18.

The government also earmarked Rs 21.25 billion for construction of 118 km long Thahkot to Havelian road (Phase-1), whereas for land acquisition of this project, an amount of Rs 8.083 billion has been allocated.

Among new schemes of CPEC, the government allocated Rs 200 million for the construction of Gilgit-Shandoor-Chitral Chakdara Road, while for Mirpur-Mangla-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Road, an amount of Rs 200 million has been set aside for the year 2017-18.

Cotton sowing witnesses 12pc increase in current season

ISLAMABAD (APP): Cotton sowing has witnessed 12 percent increase during the current sowing season as compared the sowing of same period of last year. Crop cultivation has been completed over 88.2 percent area against the targets set for current sowing season (17-18), said Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of Textile Industry, Dr Khalid Abdullah. Talking to APP, he attributed the increasing cotton cultivation to series of steps taken by the federal and provincial governments including provision of subsidy on fertilizers, pesticides and electricity. In order to enhance the crop cultivation and enhancing its productivity, he said that textile Ministry in collaboration with the other stakeholders had organized a series of training programmes for farmers and held field seminars for creating awareness among the farmers. He said that government had set a target to produce 14.4 million cotton bales by cultivating the crop over an area of 3.11 million hectares.

The Punjab had been assigned a task to cultivate the cotton crop over an area of 2.4 million hectares, whereas Sindh Province crop cultivation targets were fixed at 0.65 million hectares, he added.

So far, he said that cotton crop has been cultivated over 2.743 million hectare, which was showing an increase of 12 percent in period under review, he added.

Dr. Abdullah said that during the current sowing season, cotton crop has been cultivate over 2.743 million hectares in Punjab and which was up by 18 percent as compared the same period of last year.

In Sindh, cotton crop has been cultivate over 0.598 million hectares of land, which was down by 6 percent as compared the cultivation of same period of last year, he added.

Cotton Commissioner informed that Punjab has completed crop sowing over 88.6 percent against the set targets, where as Sindh has achieved 92 percent so far.

Seafood exports surge by 19.45 percent

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 19.45 percent during the eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The fish exports during July-May (2016-17) were recorded at $364.906 million as compared to the exports of $305.486 million during July-May (2015-16), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 17.59 percent during the period under review by going up from trade of 119,688 metric ton last year to 140,747 metric ton. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports during the period under review witnessed negative growth of 7.54 percent. The overall food exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at $3,426 million as compared to the exports of $3,706 million last year, the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports during May 2017 increased by 37.94 percent as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.

The fish exports during May 2017 were recorded at $47.986 million as compared to the exports of $34.786 million.

On month-on-month basis, the fish exports increased by 18.02 percent during May 2017 when compared to the exports of $40.660 million during April, according to the PBS Data.

Industrial sector shows above 5pc growth in three years

ISLAMABAD (APP): The industrial sector's growth remained above 5 per cent during the last three years. It is also an indicator that confidence of businessmen is improving on govt policies, statistics issued by the Finance Division showed. The industrial sector has four sub-sectors, including mining & quarrying, manufacturing, electricity generation & gas distribution and construction. The industry is the second major component of the commodity producing sector of the economy. It has multi-dimensional direct and indirect linkages, which have spillovers effects on economy. Industrial sector generates demand for agriculture produce using it as raw materials and also provides supplies of latest machineries and tools to modernize other sectors of economy. It is a major source of tax revenues and also contributes in provision of job opportunities to urban and rural labour force. The data further showed that industrial sector contributes 20.88pc in GDP and recorded a growth of 5.02 per cent this year as compared to 5.8pc last year.