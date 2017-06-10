ISLAMABAD - The government and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday signed a loan agreement of $86.41 million for the extension of the Pehur High Level Canal in the Swabi and Nowshehra.

ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Secretary Tariq Mahmood Pasha and KP’s Irrigation Department Secretary Tariq Rashid signed the project agreement. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar witnessed the signing of the loan agreement. The total project cost is $96.60 million, with the government contributing $10.2 million. The estimated project implementation period is six years. The project is expected to be completed by June 2023. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Irrigation Department is the executing agency responsible for overall project implementation. The Agriculture Department is the implementing agency responsible for farm management-related work of the project.

The project will build on the earlier phase of the Pehur High Level Canal developed with ADB’s assistance by further increasing availability of water to farmers through new irrigation canals and pipeline over 65 km and improving water-use efficiency and farm management capacity to secure the province’s food security targets.

Agriculture remains a vital sector in the KP, where agriculture contributes to 18 percent to the province’s overall gross domestic product, with over 37 percent of people directly employed in the sector’s activities. The project will cut poverty and increase economic well-being and job opportunities for about 75,000 people in the new irrigated area of 8,727 hectares in the two districts of Swabi and Nowshera.

The project envisages construction of Irrigation System in Janda Boka-Malikabad area and Indus Ambar area, along with construction of on-farm level irrigation canals in both areas. Interventions through this project will involve construction of the irrigation system in Janda Boka-Malikabad area and Indus Amber area, along with construction of on-farm level irrigation canals in both areas (20 water courses in Janda Boka-Malikabad and 86 water courses in Indus Amber area). Approximately 100 demonstration plots will be developed for high irrigation efficiency, profitable farming and training on farmer practices to approximately 106 water user associations and farmers.

Dar appreciated ADB's assistance for the Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project, and their continued support and partnership for development projects in Pakistan in the agriculture sector. He congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, EAD, and ADB on successful negotiations and signing of the agreement. The minister said that the project will target three major agriculture domains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the project will enable increase of water available for agriculture, increase of water-use skill and farm management capacity, and facilitate project management support and capacity building. He emphasized that the project is expected to result in increase in farm incomes and incomes of non-farm households engaged in agriculture in arid areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister highlighted that the agriculture sector registered 3.46 percent growth during FY2016-17, as a result of the prime minister’s agriculture package and extraordinary measures approved in the budget for FY2016-17. He said that the government’s support for the agriculture sector will continue during the current fiscal year. On the occasion, the ADB country director said that she was pleased to sign her first agreement since assuming her responsibilities in Pakistan. She said that enabling effective water resource management was an important step towards increasing farm productivity across Pakistan. She highlighted that the project would help increase agriculture output and raise income opportunities of the farming families in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ceremony was also witnessed by Minister for Irrigation Sikandar Sherpao and CM’s Special Assistant for Commerce & Industries Abdul Karim Khan.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI