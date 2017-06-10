ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Friday approved seven development projects worth 61.9 billion rupees.

The CDWP meeting, presided over by Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, recommended Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) to consider approval of 4 mega projects in transport communication, water resources and tourism sectors.

In transport and communication sector, CDWP recommended two mega projects of Rs43.5 billion to Ecnec. The projects include improvement and widening of additional 2-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road, worth 10.3 billion. The project envisages improvement and widening of existing 4-lane dual carriageway, 11 km section of N-5 to 8-lane dual way by adding 2 additional lanes.

CDWP also recommended Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project worth Rs5.7 billion to Ecnec for further approval. The provincial project, to be initiated with the support of World Bank, focuses on development of tourist place and protection of archeological sites across the province. Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on the occasion that Government of Punjab must ensure integrated approach by keeping existing institutions onboard to ensure their capacity building and avoid duplication of work. He further instructed all the provinces to prepare master plans for development and protection of tourist places and archeological sites. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal instructed that Punjab government should waive off taxes on land acquisition of this project to ensure cost rationalization.

Ahsan Iqbal also instructed for establishment of a software park in Gilgit Biltistan and align with completion of fiber optic project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Establishment of this park will enable the people of this area to enter into a new era of modern technologies and data highways,” remarked Ahsan Iqbal, while chairing meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) here on Friday.

He said that CPEC fiber optic project is completing till December this year which would open news ways, enabling youth to accrue benefits of this multi-billion dollars project.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has given go ahead to upgradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1) project, costing 33.13 billion. The project envisages upgradation of Skardu Jaglot, 164km road aimed at providing better transportation facilities to people of this mountainous region.

Minister instructed that the project should go to Ecnec immediately for final approval in order to enable speedy mobilization. He instructed National Highway Authority’s officials to ensure error free designing and cost validation from a third party.

CDWP also approved remodeling of Warsk Canal System in Peshawar and Nowshera districts, worth 12.1 billion. The project envisages remodeling of 99 km long Warsak Gravity Canal, remodeling of 72km long Warsak Lift Canal, rehab of .73 km long Feeder Channel, upgradation of existing pump house and construction of 5.2 km of auxiliary tunnel.

The minister instructed that the project should be sent to Ecnec with a recommendation to follow the Council of Common Interest’s formula for water and flood protection projects wherein cost of such project would be borne by the provincial and federal governments with 50/50 share.

The forum also approved establishment of Special Communication Organization (SCO) Technical Training Institute (STTI) at Gilgit, worth Rs100 million. The key performance indicators of the project include development of a high quality skilled workforce relevant to current and emerging employment market and trained youth regarding modern technologies, making them able to accelerate the wheel of national technical development and play their due role for prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan.

Ahsan Iqbal instructed the officials to ensure construction of building aligned with the local traditional architecture.

CDWP also approved skill development through donor’s special initiatives for 1100 FATA youth at public and private technical & vocational training institutes of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, costing 78 million. In higher education sector, CDWP has given go ahead to 276.4 million Pakistan Productivity, Quality, and Innovation Initiative (PPQI).

FAWAD YOUSAFZAI