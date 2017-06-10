SLIC’s annual rental income surpasses Rs1b

KARACHI (PR): State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan is the only government owned corporation in insurance sector operating with the Life Fund of approximately Rs500 billion and serving as a customer bank of over 5.6 million policy holders. It declares 97.5% of actuarial surplus as bonus for policy holders every year.

Sources from SLIC told that they owned 54 commercial buildings, 16 commercial plots, 14 residential units and 7 other properties located all over Pakistan at prime locations with market value of more than Rs3,400 million, managed by Real Estate Division of State Life. These properties are contributing to the Corporation huge income which has crossed the magical mark of Rs1123 million for the year 2016. The real estate owned by the SLIC is the signed of trust and financial security for its policy holders making it one of the largest state owned entity of Pakistan engaged in Life Insurance business.

It is not out of place to state that in order to give maximum financial support to its policy holders, Real Estate Division continues to envisage new projects. The completion of 22 stories State Life Tower at Jinnah Avenue Islamabad in the year 2018 will certainly prove to be another land mark achievement resulting in an increase in considerable additional rental income for the Corporation. Similarly State Life has taken further strategic decisions to initiate state of the art projects on its existing plots in Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot and Benazirabad.

Realizing the enhanced commercial activities in the coming years in Karachi, SLIC has planned to construct three high rise buildings at the prime commercial locations of Shahrah-e-Faisal, Clifton and Tower areas.

In order to enhance its corporate image SLIC has started branding of its Principal Office located at Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Karachi as well as hired an architect consultant to transform some of its existing old buildings situated all over Pakistan into modern, fully equipped with necessary amenities for its tenants.

It is anticipated that the initiative taken by Real Estate Division of SLIC will lead to further growth and development of the Corporation by contributing valuable income to its investment portfolio by strengthening the image and trust of its policy holders.

Saarc committed to poverty eradication: Secy General

KARACHI (PR): Secretary General SAARC Amjad Hussain B. Sial has said that SAARC is apolitical both in nature and stature and bilateral and contentious issues are excluded from its deliberations. Sial, a Pakistani, is the current Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Stating that social emancipation of the people of the region is one of the priorities of SAARC, the Secretary General said the SAARC social charter set out inspiring goals for the member states such as poverty eradication, population stabilization, empowerment of women, youth mobilization, human resource development, promotion of health and nutrition and protection of children.

In an exclusive interview with ‘South Asia’, Amjad Sial said that economically, SAARC’s eight vibrantly growing economies offer tremendous scope for effective regional integration. He underscored that SAARC enjoys commitment and support from the highest political leadership of the region, namely, the SAARC heads of state and government.

He particularly mentioned the SAARC initiatives for pursuing climate-resilient development in South Asia through mitigation of climate change.

Soon after assuming charge, Sial visited the SAARC member states and gained insightful guidance on the way forward. He was encouraged by the South Asian leaders about their commitment to SAARC.