Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, on Saturday during a meeting with senior minister for irrigation KP Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao at the Ministry of Finance reaffirmed his full support for economic uplift schemes in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sikandar Sherpao discussed matters relating to the financing of different projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the finance minister, including the Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project, for which a loan agreement has been signed with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He said, “The federal government is also making a financial contribution for the project which will have positive impact on the development of the agriculture sector and the welfare of the farming community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Dar said, “The federal government encourages and welcomes initiatives from the provinces for economic development. The present federal government has always been keen to work together with all provincial governments to develop and support initiatives which enhance the welfare of the general public.”

He said, “The federal government is currently in the process of finalising the budget for FY 2017-18, which would extend all possible facilitation to people throughout the country including the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”