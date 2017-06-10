PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI) on Friday passed a unanimous resolution condemning the unscheduled power outages in industrial and trade sector of the province and called for an immediate resignation of federal and state ministers for water and power.

The meeting of the KPCCI was chaired by President Mohammad Afzal. Besides others Businessmen Forum leader Ilyas Bilour also attended the meeting. The KPCCI office bearers said that though the KP was producing more electricity than its consumption, thus carrying out loadshedding in the province was regrettable.

Though a resolution, the KPCCI called upon Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali to resign from their offices, as they had failed to fulfil what they had promised with the nation that there would be no power outage in the country by 2017.

Over nine-hour loadshedding is injustice with industrialists and traders of the province, it has become a routine now, which had fed up industrialists and traders, they observed adding that this step-mother attitude must be stopped forthwith. They called upon the government and Pesco chief executive to take note of the situation.

Moreover, the KPCCI president also apprised the participants of the meeting about success of the recently concluded two-day ‘Made-in-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ exhibition in Islamabad, adding that over 48 stall had been setup besides over 48,000 people visited this event in just two days. The KPCCI also welcomed the announcement made by the government to reopen Goods in Transit Trade to Afghanistan (GTTA).

