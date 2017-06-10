ISLAMABAD - Taking notice of complaints of stakeholders, the government has directed Ministry of Industries and Board of Investment (BOI) to facilitate new auto industry units.

In this regard, the Ministry of Industries secretary and BOI secretary met with industry representatives and directed all affiliated departments to facilitate new entrants in auto sector by removing all procedural hurdles in setting up new auto plants in the country. According to officials, the representatives of the prospective investors highlighted difficulties they are facing in setting up new auto plants in the country. Most of the complaints were of delays by different departments, they said. A large number of approvals and no objection certificates are required to set up a new industrial plant, where as in auto industry the number of requirements are more, they added.

The representatives of Co Care Automotive Corporation Limited, Foton JW Auto Park, Habib Anique Private Limited, Hyundai Nastao Motors, Khalid Mushtaq Motors, Galia Motors, Pak-China Motors, Eagle Auto Mobile Industries and United Motors informed the officials about the progress of their respective assembling units being established under Greenfield Investment Auto policy 2016-21.

The MoIP secretary directed EDB to take necessary measures to process all the cases expeditiously and strictly within the framework of the policy for determination of their eligibility or otherwise for incentives under Greenfield Investment in the policy. It was informed in the meeting that some of the investors are at advanced stage of implementation of their projects and hopefully their products will be in the market by the end of 2017. This progress was noted with satisfaction and it came out of the meeting that new Auto-Policy is really taking off. On complaints of representatives, the secretary assured the prospective investors that no hindrance will be allowed to cause delay at any level.





