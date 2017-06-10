Market manipulation: SECP files criminal complaint against 7

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has filed a criminal complaint in the Karachi sessions court against seven individuals for ramping share price of Silver Star Insurance Limited (SSIC) from Rs5 to Rs12 per share. The complaint was filed against Ghulam Rasool, Sohail Amin Ghazi, Ali Raza, Imran Khatri, Ehtisham Rais, Muhammad Noor and Muhammad Fayyaz, all clients of Multiline Securities Limited (MSL). Based on an investigation, the SECP found that the group indulged in market manipulation by generating artificial volume and placed orders in a suspicious pattern. Out of these orders placed, a large number of orders were cancelled before execution, giving a false impression of active trading. Investigation revealed that these individuals hampered free and fair mechanism of price discovery by influencing demand and supply forces to their benefit. It may be noted that market manipulation is a criminal offence under Section 133 of the 2015 Securities Act.

Being cognizant of the fact that for smooth capital market operations, free and fair market play is of critical importance, the SECP has ordered multiple investigations to curb such market manipulative schemes.

LCCI flays NHA for sending notice to member

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The LCCI has criticised National Highway Authority (NHA) for sending notice to the LCCI member. It is pertinent to mention here that NHA had send a letter to the LCCI member in which the authority stated that the LCCI member is violating NHA rules and regulations and made an unauthorised access through the right of way to the National Highway N-5, Multan Road. However, the LCCI member is of the view that this access is a must for his business activity and he is not hindering the traffic flow at National Highway N-5. In a statement issued here on Friday, LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that business community is committed to its national obligations and wants to supplement government endeavours aimed at economic uplift of the country but the government departments are creating unnecessary hurdles. The LCCI office-bearers said that all government departments should play role of facilitator with a friendly approach to the business community that is backbone of the economy.

They said that such actions would perturb the smooth running of business.

They urged the NHA to withdraw its letter that is nothing else but to create panic like situation. They also demanded of the government to direct all of its departments to play a supportive role for the business community that would certainly flourish the trade and economic activities in the country.

UNIDO lauds RCCI’s role in promoting business activities

RAWALPINDI (INP): The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has lauded the role of RCCI for promoting business activities and taking lead in new initiatives. A two-member team of UNIDO, led by National Project Coordinator Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) Shahina Waheed, visited RCCI on Friday and called on its President Amer Iqbal. Shahina Waheed, while highlighting the role of UNIDO and GCIP, said the prime objective was to assist the sustainable development process of industrial sector in Pakistan. She said GCIP is supporting Pakistani entrepreneurs (SMEs and startups) with the best ideas that deal with today's most imperative energy, environmental and economic challenges through a competition based approach. She said that the Programme focuses on fostering emerging and commercially viable clean technology startups to fuel green industrial growth in the country, while small and medium-sized enterprises are provided with training, mentoring, and access to potential investors.

Through this cleantech ecosystem and accelerator approach, the GCIP catalyzes investment to support and accelerate startup entrepreneurs towards the development and commercialization of their innovative ideas, she added. She assured that GCIP would continue to collaborate with RCCI in initiatives aimed at industrial and entrepreneurship development.

Customs decides to operate double shifts in Peshawar Dry Port

PESHAWAR (APP): Model Customs Collectorate, Peshawar has decided to operate two shifts in Peshawar Cantonment Dry Port to overcome the burden of containers and ensure their timely clearance. Similarly, necessary measures have also been initiated for the operationalizing of old dry port at Aman Ghar instead of Azakhel Dry Port from next week. The decision has been taken in wake of the stranding of hundreds of containers due to the strike of goods carriers in Karachi and after the ending of strike unlimited number of containers had started arriving back to Peshawar Dry Port, besides the starting of the arrival of GITTA trains containers, which had increased the burden of containers on dry port. Keeping in view the situation, the Collector, Customs, Peshawar, Qurban Ali Khan along with Additional Collectors Customs, Syed Fazal Samad and Rashid Habib and their complete teams visited Peshawar Dry Port where they inspected the parked containers and talked to the authorities concerned.

On this occasion, the Collector Customs, Qurban Ali Khan directed that instead of one two shifts will be operated in Cantonment Dry Port to overcome the load of containers on the dry port and also ensure their timely clearance.

He told that so far the decision of the operating of two shifts is taken till June 30, 2017 and later it would be operated on necessity basis. The step will help clear 50 containers on daily basis.

The collector customs said that for the operationalizing of the old Aman Ghar dry port, they had contacted the Director General (DG) National Logistic Cell (NLC) and it would be fully operationalized from next week. The dry port is equipped with all necessary facilities.