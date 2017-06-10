LAHORE:- Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2956.014 million. These schemes were approved in the 74th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17, presided over by Punjab Planning and Development Department (P&D) Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter