LAHORE - Pakistan FMCG Importers Association has appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) against the adulterated and substandard food items causing harm to public health and urged the authority to further tighten the noose around such elements and also check those who are selling expired food after reprinting the expiry date afresh.

In a letter to the PFA Director General, Pakistan FMCG Importers Association’s Secretary Ali Mattoo termed the efforts of the authority as “Jehad” so as to feed the hygienic food to the masses. He said that their association would extend all out support to the authority in this noble cause.

He further wrote that their members are importers of quality food items and wanted to draw attention towards a wrong doing which is being carried out by some miscreants. This practice is reprinting the expiry date afresh after its expiry and selling that harmful food to the masses as fresh ones. “We are aware of the fact, through media reports, that your field teams do check the expiry labels but they should also be trained to check whether the expiry is original or it is re-written or reprinted and in some cases a sticker is pasted on old expiry date with a fresh expiry date written on the sticker,” Mattoo added.

Mattoo also drew attention to another issue ie, selling imported items without mentioning the importer or importing company, which creates doubts about the authenticity of that food items.





OUR STAFF REPORTER