LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has announced to impose ban on sale of unsubsidised flour in white bags in Punjab during Ramazan to ensure availability of subsidised flour in open market.

He said that only subsidised flour in green bags would be sold in Ramazan bazaars and open market from June 11. While chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Ramazan Plan at Civil Secretariat on Friday, the minister said that decision to ban sale of flour in white bags was taken so that benefit of subsidised flour could be given to maximum number of people. He directed that quality, quantity and sale of commodities at fixed prices be ensured in Ramazan bazars.

The Food Department secretary told the meeting that all the flour mills in the province have been informed about ban on sale of unsubsidised flour in white bags and policy on provision of subsidised flour. He said that wheat quota for districts have been increased for adding more flour mills in the system of provision of subsidised flour.

Punjab Chief Secretary Captain (r) Zahid Saeed said that the Punjab government has given huge subsidy on flour, adding that in view of unavailability of subsidised flour at some places, decision was taken that all flour mills in the province would only be allowed to sale subsidised flour in green bags. He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of this order and take action in case of violation. He also ordered them to personally visit markets to monitor auction process. There would be zero tolerance in this matter, he warned.

