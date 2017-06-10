KARACHI - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $17463.62 million in first eleven months (July to May) of FY17, compared with $17843.68 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During May 2017, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1867.34 million, which is 21.36 percent higher than April 2017 and 3.77 percent higher than May 2016. The country wise details for the month of May 2017 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $514.5 million, $427.25 million, $248.88 million, $239.2 million, $209.95 million and $51.19 million, respectively; compared with the inflow of $547.77 million, $380.74 million, $202.1 million, $240.62 million, $216.71 million and $41.64 million respectively in May 2016.

Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during May 2017 amounted to $176.37 million together as against $169.85 million received in May 2016.





