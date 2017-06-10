KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed correction Friday and with prices declining for most stocks, KSE-100 index lost 431.41 points to close at 49,527 level.

Commercial banks heavyweights including MCB (slip 1.25pc), HBL (1.65pc), UBL (1.82pc) and NBP (1.35pc) cumulatively eroded 130 points to the index. In auto sector, INDU (slump 0.97pc) declined on back of the news that the company has recalled 2,700 cars due to faulty mounting bolts. In spite of positive news in the Cement sector regarding a price increase, stocks in the sector shed points in today's trading session. LUCK (decline 0.43pc), DGKC (0.83pc) and KOHC (1.02pc) were the major laggards of the aforementioned sector, observed analyst Arhum Ghous.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed sharply lower amid pressure in selected scrips across the board as investors weigh weak global crude prices and likely weak cement sales amid surge in local cement prices. Upbeat data on urea sales for May 2017 supported fertiliser stocks. Concerns for higher tax levies in the federal budget and uncertainty over outcome of JIT investigations under Panama case played a catalyst role in bearish close.

Overall, volume declined to 308 million shares compared to 368 million shares changed hand yesterday while valve also decreased to Rs8 billion/$78 million. Scrips of total 348 active companies traded in the session of which 95 culminated in red, 231 closed in green while 22 remained unchanged.

Trading activity was led by the Cement sector and the Chemical sector with 32 and 31 million shares traded, respectively. EPCL again led the market in terms of volume traded, as approximately 19 million shares of the Chemical Company exchanged hands.

