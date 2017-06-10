FAISALABAD - Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Engineer Ahmed Hassan has said that technical education is imperative to give a quantum jump to the industrial and economic development of Pakistan in addition to effectively tackling the issue of unemployment.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with distributing cheques of Rs.3.3 million among the passed out students of Vocational Training Institutes (VTIs) of Faisalabad under Sustainable Economic Empowerment Program (SEEP).

Engr Ahmad Hassan said that youth has a major share in the overall population of Pakistan but it is surprising that only 1 student gets technical education as compared to 10 students who opt for the traditional or formal education.

He said that statistics have proved that students with technical and vocational skills gets jobs immediately whereas the students with traditional and formal education have to face difficulties in getting job. Moreover, they are also unable to start their own businesses as they lack fundamental skills or expertise.

The VP FPCCI appreciated the Punjab government for launching VTI program and said that under this program various courses are launched to equip deserving students with market driven skills. He also lauded the SEEP under which the government provides funds to the passed out students to start their own businesses. In this connection, the students who had completed computer applications course will get Rs70,000, textile fitter, motorcycle mechanic, auto mechanics and beauticians will get Rs60,000 while the students who had completed dressmaking, embroidery and industrial stitching course will get Rs 50,000.

Engineer Ahmed Hassan underlined the importance of technical education and also presented a comparison of developed countries that had made progress only due to their technically skilled youth.

Chairman District Zakat Committee, Nazeer Hussain Bajwa told that deserving students are getting free technical education in different trades in the selected 12 district of Punjab. However, the Chief Minster Punjab intends to enhance its scope throughout the Punjab in addition to enhancing funding for this purpose.

Area Manager Malik Muhammad Rafique told that there are 7 vocational training institutes in Faisalabad with enrollment of 5,000 students. He further told that out of these, 57 passed out students are getting financial help under SEEP to start their own businesses.

Later, Engineer Ahmed Hassan distributed cheques among the passed out students of VTIs.

INP