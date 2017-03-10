ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 17 projects of worth Rs99.4 billion, including five projects costing Rs93 billion, which were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal and was attended by senior officers of the provincial governments and ministries concerned. The approved projects were related to transport and communication, energy, water resources, physical planning and agriculture & food.

In addition the CDWP meeting approved one position paper worth Rs10.3 billion and clears 9 projects of worth Rs7.9 billion. CDWP also approved Gwadar-Nawabshah LNG terminal project of worth Rs36 billion. Similarly, Prime Minister’s Programme for construction of 46 new hospitals across Pakistan is also approved with Rs6 billion. Dualisation and improvement of Pindigheb - Kohat Road is also approved with Rs19.9 billion. In addition, CDWP also approved construction of infrastructure for Metro Bus from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad International Airport costing Rs16.8 billion.

For the doubling of railway track from Khaniwal to Raiwand, Rs14,533 million was approved which also included the Foreign Exchange Component of Rs4,354.5 million.