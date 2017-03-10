Sanofi, DAP to bring known health experts to diabetes event

KARACHI (PR): Sanofi and the Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) have collaborated to bring to Pakistan renowned international diabetes experts from globally recognised centres of academic excellence to address the “4th International Diabetes Conference”.

The conference will be held next week in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi. The event will bring together several global diabetes experts onto a common platform to share their opinions, insights, perspectives and best practices with healthcare professionals from across Pakistan.

“Building upon its century long history in the field of diabetes, Sanofi is committed to improving diabetes management not only through its integrated offering of medicines but also through interactive, medical educational events, scientific workshops and conferences, such as this one”, said Asim Jamal, general manager and managing director of Sanofi Pakistan.

Former president of the International Diabetes Federation, Sir Michael Hirst, has been a speaker at the previous three conferences and this year is no exception. Speaking from Glasgow (UK), Sir Michael said: “I am very much looking forward to being in Pakistan again this year and expect the conference to be as productive as it has been in the past towards helping clinicians in Pakistan manage their diabetes patients more successfully, particularly children (Type 1 patients). Diabetes is an increasingly serious social, economic and medical threat that must be a high priority of any developing country’s health policy as it (diabetes) is not just a health issue, but a development issue, hindering progress”.

LUMS Business School among top 300 institutions

LAHORE (PR): The Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) now proudly stands amongst top 300 business schools of the world, according to the latest rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2017. This is a momentous occasion for SDSB to have been identified as 'business and management studies' subject group within the QS rankings.

This particular ranking covers a total of 46 disciplines, highlighting the world’s top-performing universities in each academic area.

The rankings are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject. Research citations, along with the results of major global surveys of employers and academics are used to rank universities. Prior to this, LUMS was also ranked the number 1 university in Pakistan and 111th in Asia, according to the QS University Rankings Asia 2016.

Women On Board initiative launched

ISLAMABAD (PR): In order to address the dismal levels of representation of independent women professionals on the leadership positions of the companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange, a new initiative of Women on Board (WOB) Pakistan has been started with the involvement of industry professionals and governance activists.

Women on Board Pakistan shall serve as a campaign to promote gender diversity, inclusiveness and mainstreaming of able-minded and qualified women professionals at all levels of business and corporate leaderships.

WOB-Pakistan would aim to raise awareness about the need for immediate corporate action to improve gender balance and make gender diversity targets as part of the corporate laws as well as the code of corporate governance in Pakistan.

Addressing the event, Rahat Kaunain Hassan, the chairperson of WOB Pakistan and former chairperson of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), stated that WOB Pakistan shall recognise and support ‘women empowerment’ in the society for the larger good of the national economic enterprise.

Honda Atlas organises free medical camp

LAHORE (PR): A one-day free medical camp was arranged by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited at Village Bath near Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Lahore on March 5, 2017. It was part of HACPL efforts for social uplift and community service of rural and less privileged areas. As much as 536 patients were examined and medicines were distributed for free. Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has been arranging many camps in rural areas for the welfare and social uplift of the community.

Doctors and paramedical staff was deputed at the camp who provided medical treatment in general healthcare. Besides medical facility, the camp was also aimed at educating local populace on personal health, hygiene and child health, preventions of diseases and sanitation of living areas. The parents were also advised on curable diseases of children and women were given awareness about motherhood/child health related matters.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited is fully committed to social and medical uplift of under privileged areas. The camp received a good response from the local community and was highly appreciated by the local leaders.

JS Bank, Pakistan Institute of Management join hands

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank’s learning and organisational development division has initiated a number of projects with several training and educational institutions to improve JS Bank’s human resource in line with the best global practices. JS Bank’s goal is to empower each member of the JS Bank family with learning opportunities, which will help polish their professional and personal skills and contribute towards organisational goals. A first of its kind strategic linkage was signed with the Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) led by Muhammad Aneek Rehman who is the Unit Head of Batch Recruitment & Strategic Linkages. The official MOU signing ceremony between JS Bank Ltd and Pakistan Institute of Management was held at the PIM campus.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Imran Khalid, President & CEO of JS Bank and Abid Hussain, Director of PIM. As a result JSBL benefits from "Joint Customized In-House Programmes, Joint Programmes and Conferences, and access to PIM's Professional Diploma Programmes, as well as access to PIMs World-class management and strategy faculty".

Majeed named chancellor of Textile Institute

KARACHI (PR): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, on the recommendation of the Board of Governors of the Textile Institute of Pakistan, has reappointed Mian Abdul Majeed, chairman of National Foods, chancellor of the Textile Institute of Pakistan for three years.

Mian Abdul Majeed has been serving as chancellor of the institute for the last three years. According to the constitution of the institute, the governor is the patron of the institute.

Karachi’s business, social and academic community has welcomed Mian Abdul Majeed’s appointment as chancellor of the institute.

PACRA upgrade UIC’s rating

LAHORE (PR): The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has upgraded the IFS rating of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited (UIC) to “AA-” (Double A Minus). The rating denotes very strong capacity to meet policyholder and contract obligations. Risk factors are modest, and the impact of any adverse business and economic factors is expected to be very small.

The Rating reflects UIC’s strong risk absorption capacity emanating from a robust liquidity profile that amply supports contingencies towards the policy holders. The Company’s business plan predominantly focuses on widespread small sized business volumes through an intensive marketing force. Although this has led to high business acquisition cost on a comparative scale, the benefits are accrued in the form of low loss ratio, engendering superior underwriting performance compared to peers. The Rating incorporates improved control environment supplemented by real time IT platform.

The Rating is dependent on management’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy of growth, while preserving underwriting profitability. Meanwhile, strengthening of investment book, enhanced contribution from the investment income and efficiency in acquisition cost with economies of scale are important.

1