ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday said that new business and employment opportunities will be created with the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and energy projects.

He said that the government is utilising all possible resources to promote investment and ensure an enabling business environment.

He was talking to a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce that called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The president said all out efforts are being made to address the problems of business community. He said the three-year strategic trade policy framework announced by the government will help bolster trade and investment.

Mamnoon Hussain further said that the country is treading on the right path to long term progress and development. He urged the business community representative to pay their specified taxes so that this money can be used for the welfare of the masses.

The president noted that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was organizing trade exhibitions for increasing exports and conducting visits of trade delegations to identify new markets and attract investment.