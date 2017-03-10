International SME conference on 15th

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): After successful manifestation of the 1st National SME Conference last year, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) is going to hold a two-day International SME Conference on March 15-16, 2017 at Lahore. According to SMEDA sources, the conference would be attended by the delegates from the US, UK, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Malaysia, Netherland, Germany and China. Federal Minster for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi would be the chief guest of the conference. The other dignitaries to be attending the conference include Industries and Production Federal Secretary Khizar Hayat Gondal, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, UMT Rector Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad, George Masson University Professor Dr Rebecca Fox. The representatives of the private and public sector’s business promotion organisations including SBP, SECP, Pakistan Stock Exchange, Leasing Association of Pakistan, Akhuwat, FPCCI, Bank Alfalah, Association of Management Development Institutes, University of Lahore and the UMT.

SMEDA CEO Sher Ayub, while commenting on the conference, has informed that last year the national academia and research institutions were involved in the SME development cause, whereas this year, the 2nd SME conference has taken the international institutions into loop to avail of the best SME development research conducted in the world. He observed that no viable and long-term development policy and planning could be evolved without first-hand research. He hoped that the series of conferences being conducted by Smeda would help the government to introduce revolutionary policies for development of industry and business in the country.

FPCCI body concerned over damages to apple crop, exports

KARACHI (APP): Drought over some last years, post harvest losses, malfunctioning of markets, lack of information on the part of farmers and absence of incentive to the growers and most alarmingly fruit fly have been identified as the main actors damaging apple crop and its exports. Fruit fly infestation had not only caused a huge loss to fruit growers but badly affected the exports worth billions of rupees annually, observed Chairman, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Horticulture Exports, Ahmad Jawad in a statement here on Thursday. He said, "If we could not overcome fruit fly attack, we would be isolated from the world fruit market." Similarly, the federal government established an Apple Grading Plant in Quetta through Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) in August 2008. But, he pointed out, this plant was not operative due to security situation.

FIO to resolve businessmen’s disputes against insurance companies

ISLAMABAD (INP): Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Raeesuddin Paracha has assured that his organisation would resolve the genuine disputes of business community against the insurance companies to provide them speedy relief. He said this while addressing as the chief guest at a one day awareness session on “Dispute Resolution Mechanism” organised by ICCI in collaboration with FIO. He said FIO has provided monetary relief of Rs.410 million in 2016 to the aggrieved policyholders. He said that the gradual awareness about the role of FIO institution was yielding positive results as 120 percent more cases were lodged during the year 2015 as compared to the previous year while the number of case had increased by 200 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year. Paracha said that presently FIO was offering its services in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and added that more offices were being considered in other cities of the country to provide necessary relief to the aggrieved insurance policyholders.

Farmers to get free cotton seed through lucky draw

MULTAN (APP): The Punjab government has decided to distribute high-yielding cotton seed among farmers free of charge through a process of lucky draw to ensure and encourage sowing of registered varieties and get handsome production. 10 kilogram seed, sufficient for an acre, would be provided to successful farmer at each village, according to a press release issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department here on Thursday. Those owning 1-25 acre cultivable land, contractors and peasant can apply for the free seed and a village committee would certify who were eligible to be included in the lucky draw. Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, officials of agriculture and revenue department, and their family members would not be allowed to participate. Forms can be downloaded from the web site 'www.ext.agripunjab.gov.pk' and can also be obtained from the offices of deputy director and assistant director agriculture extension.