ISLAMABAD: SECP Commissioner Zafar Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated a new Islamic Finance Centre for the promotion of Islamic investments at the Abbottabad Sarmayakari Markaz. “As envisioned by the SECP chairman, this is an initiative of the NBFI and Modaraba Association to expand the reach of regulated Islamic investments, he said. The SECP is committed to promote modarabas as pure Islamic financial institutions. In consultation with stakeholders, the SECP has already reviewed the entire regulatory framework for modarabas and has approved the concept paper for structural reforms to implement the concept of modaraba in its true Islamic spirit, he added.–INP