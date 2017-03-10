ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has decided to hold a public hearing next week in Karachi to listen to the viewpoint of the stakeholders on the Companies Bill 2017, as business community has shown concerns over it.

“We are trying to seek proposals, suggestions and recommendations from all the sectors on Companies Bill 2017,” said the committee chairman Senator Saleem Mandviwalla. The committee would take the viewpoint of the business community, which had expressed its reservations on the bill.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly had already approved the bill unanimously in last month. However, the Senate’s committee has invited Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (FPCCI), Major Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Overseas Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Pakistan Business Counsel, Charted Accountant firms, Stock Brokers Association, Real Estate Sector and all other stake holders on March 16 and 17, 2017 at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries to discuss the bill.

“It is first ever Public Hearing in the history of Senate, its open to all public, everyone can come and present his proposals on Companies Bill 2017,” he said and added that objective of the Public hearing is to consult with all the stake holders and business community and build a consensus on the bill.

“All stake holders are invited in the public hearing to present their case on Companies Bill 2017. The committee will unanimously present its recommendations after the consultation,” Mandviwalla said.