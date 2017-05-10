SNGPL sponsors Int’l ECO Internship Programme

LAHORE (PR): SNGPL has once again honored its CSR policy by sponsoring International ECO Internship Program – 2017 in collaboration with WWF at a cost of Rs 1.6 million, for sponsoring 3,500 number of students, including 1000 under privileged, from both governmental and private educational institutions. The Program is based on the interactive sessions, enabling the students to understand better ways of energy utilization and the significance of its conservation and impact such knowledge to their families in the larger interest of our country. IEIP gives students an opportunity to become ambassadors of change. This programme will be implemented in the leading school systems across Pakistan.

In this regard, a prize distribution ceremony held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore. Certificates were distributed among the students who successfully completed the International ECO Internship Program.

GE’s Power Services achieves milestone

LAHORE (PR): GE’s Power Services has achieved a significant milestone with its 9EMax gas turbine upgrade solution. The 9EMax has completed initial validation testing and the critical ‘first fire’ test at a utility site in Asia and is commercially available to customers around the globe.

First fire is a critical test where the gas turbine is operated for the first time and runs on fuel at the site. The unit also completed an additional milestone successfully reaching plant rated load, while delivering significantly more efficiency compared to current 9E gas turbine operations.

The 9EMax solution is being showcased at the GE 9E Users Conference taking place in Dubai May 9-11, 2017, and attended by more than 100 key customers. The conference includes presentations and roundtable discussions on various aspects of power plant operations including digital solutions, improving plant utilization, gas turbine accessories & controls, asset management, maintenance, service & repairs and gas turbine performance.

9EMax, part of GE’s Fleet360* platform of total plant solutions, was developed utilizing GE’s FastWork methodology and deep domain experience from its global fleet of more than 700 units with insights from more than 30 million hours of operating data from its installed base.

“The 9EMax upgrade is another example of the tremendous benefits that GE’s digital industrial innovations bring to our customers,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE’s Power Services business in the Middle East & Africa (MEA). “The solution was developed in response to customers’ specific needs for increased efficiency, additional output and greater flexibility. With more than 300 GE 9E units installed across MEA, the 9EMax offers a unique opportunity for many of our customers to enhance asset performance and lower operating costs.”

Bank Alfalah joins hands with IBA-PU

KARACHI (PR): Expanding its endeavor to promote linkages with academia, Pakistan’s leading financial institution, Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) has entered into a strategic partnership with yet another prestigious business education institution, Institute of Business Administration, University of Punjab (IBA-PU). The agreement comes as an extension of Bank Alflalah’s recent endeavor for strengthening industry and academia by promoting mutual cooperation for creating and imparting relevant, effective and new forms of knowledge and expertise.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Nauman Anees - Head, Learning and Development Division, Bank Alfalah, Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasar - Vice Chancellor, University of Punjab and Mrs Sajida Nisar- Incharge Director, Institute of Business Administration, University of the Punjab in presence of executives and high officials from both institutions.

Sajida Nisar - Incharge Director, Institute of Business Administration, University of the Punjab, expressed her gratitude and said, “This agreement aims at creating a favorable learning environment for students of IBA – PU and Bank Alfalah employees through a range of joint ventures. Bank Alfalah will provide experiential learning opportunities to IBA-PU students to help them prepare for their future careers in the industry. Both the institutions will design, develop and execute joint seminars, guest lectures and workshops whereas BAFL will partake or may sponsor campus events, sports galas etc. at IBA-PU. BAFL will also extend its expertise to assist IBA in designing and developing customized executive development programs, conducting mock interview of students and establishment of Islamic Finance Centre and Entrepreneurial Cell at IBA premises. Moreover, IBA students will be part of BAFL’s Project Internship Programsand the high achievers will receive Gold Medals from Bank Alfalah.In return, IBA–PU will facilitate BAFL through IBA labs and equipment for training and recruitment purposes”.

Easypaisa & Inov8 ink strategic agreement

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Microfinance Bank’s mobile money platform, Easypaisa, and Inov8 Limited have signed a strategic agreement to offer Easypaisa’s vast distribution network to all commercial banks who are signed up with Inov8 technology. The agreement was signed by the President & CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank, Ali Riaz Chaudhry and Co-Founder and Co-CEO Inov8 Limited Bashir Sheikh, in presence of respective management teams.

Under the agreement, Telenor Microfinance Bank has licensed Inov8 Limited’s latest financial technology product, i8 ServiceBus (i8-SB), which will allow the mobile financial services provider to integrate with all Inov8 Limited deployments, offering their industry leading agent network for use by other banking players. The first bank has already been integrated as part of the implementation with others to follow soon.

Easypaisa has the largest agent network across Pakistan, while Inov8 Limited has the most widely deployed technology in the country for mobile and branchless banking, making this a natural synergy that can help the industry grow.