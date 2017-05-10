ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Tuesday decided to send an investigation report of a sub-committee about payment of Rs480 billion to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as the government made errors in the payment procedure.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla took up the report of the sub-committee about payment of Rs480 billion to IPPs in June 2013. A three-member sub-committee has finalised the report that stated that the PML-N government had cleared the Rs480 billion circular debt (payments) in a single day and that too without performing a mandatory pre-audit function.

The committee also decided to present the report of the subcommittee in Senate for detailed discussion. Subcommittee head Mohsin Aziz said that government had made many errors in the payment procedure.

Senator Mandviwalla said that they would send the report to the FIA and the NAB for investigation, as the government made violations of the rules and regulations. He further said that the report was enough eye-openers for the government. The subcommittee has also suggested recovering Rs35 billion from IPPs that were paid to them on flimsy grounds.

The committee also took up a survey conducted by the Benazir Income Support (BISP) regarding alleviation of poverty from the country. BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon informed the committee that 7.7 million people were living under the poverty line. Out of them, the BISP was proving assistance to 5.4 million people while trying to bring more people into the ambit of the BISP.

She said that the survey would be completed by July this year. She further said that the BISP was taking action against its corrupt officials, as 75 show cause notices have been issued to the officials of the department. “The government has eliminated the role of the post office in giving a monthly stipend to the BISP beneficiaries in order to bring transparency in the process,” she said. The government is now disbursing the amount through debit cards.