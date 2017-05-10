LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 4171.669 million. These schemes were approved in the 70th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over the Punjab Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.