ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) has decided to recommend the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for the finalisation of Kazi Committee Methodology (KCM) which will increase the provinces share in Net Hydle Profit (NHP).

In the 26th meeting of the IPCC, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raised the issue of NHP and the implementation of KCM and it was decided that IPCC shall recommend the request of KP and Punjab to the CCI for finalisation of the KCM award, official source told The Nation. Currently, as an interim arrangement, the provinces are getting Rs1.10 per unit NHP and the implementation of KCM will further enhance it.

Similarly, terming at source deduction of duty on electricity illegal, the IPCC has asked the government stop it immediately. Regarding implementation of KCM for escalation of NHP, KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak told the IPCC that CCI took the decision in 1991 and accordingly Presidential order No 3 of 1991 was issued, wherein Wapda was made responsible for payment of NHP to the KP.

The provinces while terming at source deduction of electricity duty, by Discos, as illegal and asked the federal government to discontinue the process. The provinces complained, during 26th IPCC meeting, that electricity duty was being collected by Discos on behalf of provincial governments but was not being paid to the provinces. The Sindh chief minister stated that Sindh was forced to reconcile accounts under duress as electricity duty deducted from consumers was being adjusted against other payments to be made to the province. Punjab also observed that at source deduction by Discos is illegal and this practice should be stopped immediately.

The KP chief minister informed the practice of at-source deduction illegal. He said that to date, Pesco had already deducted Rs4.11 billion at source. Moreover, reconciliation was not being done to settle the issue. Khattak further said that it’s a case of double jeopardy where at source deduction was made by two entities for the same claim as Finance Division deducts at source funds for the arrears of electricity dues pending against various provincial government departments (as per the decision of the CCI). Pesco does the same illegally to adjust the same arrears against electricity duty which it collects as a collecting agent on the behalf of the provincial governments. It is a constitutional violation since no adjustment could be made against a tax which becomes part of a provincial coordination fund. Discos should regularly pay electricity duty collected on behalf of provincial government under Rule (3) of the electricity Duty Rules 1964, within 60 days of the collection of electricity duty.

The FBR chairman proposed that the opinion of law division be obtained as it was a legal matter. Official of the Power division informed that Pesco owed money by the provinces which could not be ignored. Hence, the claims of the parties required reconciliation before settlement of accounts. IPCC decided that as per judgment of the Peshawar High Court, at source deduction being illegal should be stopped forthwith. The committee also asked the state minister for power to resolve the issue after consulting all stake holders.

Similarly, the KP chief minister said that Pehur Power Station had been connected to the national grid and electricity was being supplied to Pesco from that power station since 2010 but due to non signing of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Central Power Purchase Agency(CPPA-G), electricity was being sold to Pesco at an interim tariff of Rs1.0 per kwh.

The CEO of CPPA-G informed that Nepra had sent the agreement to CPPA-G on August 30, 2017 and the agreement would be signed by October 15, 2017.

Showing its dissatisfaction over the gas and electricity generation figures, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has demanded the federal government to provide the real time data of both electricity and gas, it is learnt reliably here. “We have provided access to real time electricity generation in the country, usage by Distribution Companies (Discos), duration of loadshedding on feeders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” official sources told The Nation.

The KP chief minister said that the province had utilisation share of 13.5 percent in daily production of electricity which was not being provided to the province and data in this regard was not being shared by Wapda with the provinces. The province demand direct access to data of electricity produced, MWs allocated to each Disco, feeders and duration of loadshedding. IPCC decided that the minister of state for power will devise a proper mechanism for sharing data of electricity with provinces and will report to the IPC division.

Similarly, the province has also demanded the access to real time production data of oil and gas from the well-head and Natural Gas Consumption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, official said. The province is demanding access to real time generation of gas and electricity for long time but now it will be discussed in the meeting of IPCC. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing 53,000 barrel per day crude oil, which is almost half the national production, while contributing about 14 percent of natural gas, the official maintained. “It is our right to know its real time production and also supply to KP,” he added.