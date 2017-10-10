Fast Cables obtains Gold Certification from

KEMA Holland

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) arranged a press conference on Monday to recognize the latest achievement of one of its members, Fast Cables Limited. Malik Tahir Javaid, President LCCI, congratulated Fast Cables on becoming Pakistan’s first cable manufacturer to obtain GOLD CERTIFICATION of its products from world renowned KEMA Laboratories, Holland. This achievement is a source of great national pride as it places Pakistani products at par with the best in the international cable industry. LCCI President further mentioned that certification from a leading European institution is an honor for the Lahore Chamber and the whole business community.

Kamal Mian, Director Fast Cables, stated that Fast Cables is committed to meeting the highest international quality standards in cable and conductor manufacturing. The company has recently introduced Catenary Continuous Vulcanization (CCV) line technology for the first time in Pakistan to bring cable manufacturing at par with the international best practices. The Gold Certification of Fast Cables Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) cables from KEMA Laboratories reflects the company’s commitment to provide its customers with the best quality products. Fast Tasdeeq, a SMS verification service further empowers Fast Cables customers. They can now verify the genuineness of Fast Cables’ products purchased from the market before installing in their homes.

Gold Certificate is the highest level of certification issued by KEMA Laboratories upon 100% successful electrical and mechanical testing of products. The award of this certificate is a confirmation of the fact that Fast Cables’ products have been manufactured with the best quality raw materials at state of the art manufacturing and testing facilities. Fast Cables continues to be at the forefront of new innovations in the cable industry and is committed to delivering excellence in its products and providing the best quality to its customers.

PRA distributes prizes in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (PR): A remarkable event, to mark the 1st, 2nd and 3rd balloting of Amanat Scheme under the thriving and popular Restaurant Invoice Monitoring Scheme, was organised by Punjab Revenue Authority on 8th October in a local hotel.

Honorable chief guest, Punjab Law Minister, Rana Sanaullah announced the names of the winners for prizes of cars, Umrah tickets, tablets, food coupons and LED TVs. The Minister congratulated the department for its innovative way of generating taxes and spreading awareness amongst the masses. He reiterated the government’s stance to adopt innovative tax generating ideas and conduct workshops to educate the people of Pakistan.

He showed his satisfaction on the progress made by PRA in such short time period and assured PRA his full support to grow as a modern, state of the art tax collecting agency.

Chairman PRA Dr Raheel Siddiqui talked about the reforms under taken by PRA for the achievement of its target such as Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) in Faisalabad and its associated Amanat Scheme, inclusion of BOP for tax collection, commencement of senior & junior Internship program and setting up of Virtual learning environment(VLE) for training of officers. The chairman also shed light on the newly developed Beauty Parlor Invoice Monitoring System and the commencement of Tax Clinics for various sectors.

TNS Beaconhouse holds event

LAHORE (PR): TNS Beaconhouse celebrated its 10th year with great fanfare and enthusiasm at its Gulberg campus. Long Service Awards were given to staff members that have served more than 5, 7.5 and 10 years to pay tribute to their dedication, hard work and integrity.The TNS Founder Students were also given awards to recognise their commitment to the institution.

During this brief period of 10 years, TNS has been a true trailblazer, raising the bar for schools nationwide. It has led the way in introducing the Reggio Emilia approach to Pakistan, introduced project-based learning as a core pedagogy, become the first school in Pakistan to be authorized to offer the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) – and the nation’s first school (outside Karachi) to be authorised to offer the IB Diploma Programme (DP). Recently TNS students also topped the IB exams in Pakistan.

Chairperson Beaconhouse Nasreen Kasuri and Chief Executive Beaconhouse Kasim Kasuri talked about the innovation that TNS has brought to the educational landscape of the country and how it was only possible through the hard work of its people working towards a common goal. The event concluded with the cake cutting ceremony to mark the 10-year anniversary.

ECE Teacher Guide launched

ISLAMABAD (PR): Plan International feels privileged to be part of the Early Childhood Education (ECE) initiatives along with School Education Department (SED), Government of Punjab. In this partnership, 5,000 ECE centers have been completed in south Punjab through which more than 125000 children will directly benefit every year. This was told in a launching ceremony of ECE Teacher Guide.

In Punjab, Plan International Pakistan has closely worked with Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), School Education Department, and Government of Punjab to develop ECE Teacher Guide.

This teacher guide is instrumental in building capacity of teachers and care givers around early childhood care and development. So far, Plan International Pakistan has provided more than 10,000 copies of the ECE Teacher Guide to QAED in order to support their plan for teachers training and establishment of 5,000 ECE centres in 2017.

Addressing the ceremony, country director, Plan International Pakistan- Imran Yusuf Shami said, “I am happy to announce that Plan International Pakistan will extend its support to government through providing 6,000 copies of the ECE Guide and establishment of 5,000 ECE centers in 2018”.

Team Sargodha wins Jazz Rising Stars T20 Cup

LAHORE (PR): In a befitting finale for the Jazz Rising Stars (JRS) T20 Cup 2017, Sargodha Rising Stars beat Layah Rising Stars to lift the trophy. Batting first, Layyah RS posted a total of 148/8, which Sargodha RS were able to chase with 6 wickets to spare.

Sargodha RS received prize money worth Rs 300,000, while Layyah RS walked away with Rs 200,000.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Shahbaz Maqsood Khan, Director Marketing – Jazz, said, “I would like to congratulate Sargodha for the victory. I am sure some of these boys will go ahead to represent the nation in future tournaments, which is exactly what the Jazz Rising Stars initiative is all about.”

Pool B matches, the semifinals and the final of the JRS T20 Cup 2017 took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Matches for Pool A were played at Muzaffarabad Sports Stadium. Over 160,000 participants from nine cities came for this year’s JRS trials.

Now top 16 players from the tournament will get professional training and international experience under the Sydney Triangular Series and the Dubai Emirates Cup. The best JRS T20 Cup players will represent Lahore Qalandars in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).