MULTAN - The International Cotton Researchers Association (ICRA) signed an MoU with Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) here Monday for exchanging research information between Pakistani scientists and those from the rest of the world.

The ICRA is a subsidiary of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC). Dr Michel Fok, the chairman of ICRA, signed the MoU on behalf of the ICRA, while Cotton Commissioner and Vice President of PCCC Dr Khalid Abdullah signed it from the government of Pakistan side, at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan. Dr Michel Fok said on the occasion that the ICRA would find some possible ways to address Pakistan's cotton related problems by virtue of cooperation and mutual exchange of information.

Dr Khalid Abdullah, who is also a member of the 15-member ICRA executive committee, termed it a good opportunity to find new ways to fight challenges confronting cotton in Pakistan.

Dr Michel Fok also inaugurated the ICRA's first secretariat in Pakistan at PCCC headquarters in Multan with Dr Fayyaz Ahmad, the head of plant physiology and chemistry wing of CCRI Multan, as its secretary, and Zahid Khan as assistant secretary, CCRI Multan spokesman said.

Dr Michel Fok also visited different experimental farms at CCRI Multan and appreciated the work of Pakistani scientists. Director CCRI Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood and CCRI Multan researchers also attended the ceremony.