ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rehman on Monday chaired the 36th meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and reviewed the progress on different IT initiatives being carried out by PSEB including Prime Minister’s Internship Programme and Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI).

PSEB Acting Managing Director Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah apprised the board regarding key milestones which PSEB has completed over the last four years. The board was informed that PSEB has exhibited at eleven international trade fairs along with more than 65 IT companies generating more than two thousand leads. Exhibiting at the trade fairs also help improve perception of Pakistan as a viable destination for outsourcing and investment as Pakistan’s exports to all the countries in which PSEB participated in the exhibitions have increased.

He said that with active PSEB technical and financial assistance, more than 30 selected IT professionals and 28 IT companies have received certifications in Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMi) platform with 134 companies have received certifications in ISO 9001, ISO27001 and ISO 20001 thereby enabling them to solicit exports from the developed markets.

Anusha said that the performance of Pakistan’s IT sector can be gauged from the fact that IT Industry exports have registered a 98 percent growth over the past four years resulting in substantial contribution to Pakistan’s economy through foreign exchange earnings and job creation. She said, “Due recognition must be extended to our freelancers who have catapulted Pakistan on the 4th spot on the largest freelancing website in the world.”

The minister said that Pakistan is blessed with highly talented youth and the government is attempting to provide them with best possible opportunities. During the last four years, PSEB in partnership with National ICT R&D Fund (IGNITE) has placed more than 1,700 IT graduates this year as interns for practical training in not only IT companies but also in IT departments of banks, Telcos/CMOs and universities. It is a matter of great pleasure to note that more than 60 percent of these interns were offered jobs after completion of their respective training tenure, she added.

She said the government is in process of launching a comprehensive national level digital skills training programme for freelancers to equip freelancers of the country (1 million freelancers over 5 years) with the latest skills required to increase their productivity is also in the offing.

Later, Minister of State for IT chaired another meeting and approved "DigiSkills" initiative to train one million youth with an aim to promote excellence in technology, innovation and work ethic, building a workforce for a future driven by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The minister said, “Our educational institutes are producing huge number of graduates every year. More than 20,000 IT graduates and engineers are being produced annually and it’s time that we prepare our workforce for new technologies in line with fast growing trends of freelancing and entrepreneurship.”