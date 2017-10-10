Prof Ijaz Ahmad Khan Tareen

Healthy mind in a healthy body is an old saying; however, modern science and research have established that good physical health is subservient to sound mental health. Obviously, if an engine is not perfectly tuned, the performance of a vehicle will at best be erratic. Similarly, a happy healthy life is inconceivable in the absence of a healthy brain.

The brain acts as a control room in the human body. All physical actions and bodily functions are e-governed by the mind. The human mind gives orders and controls actions. Thoughts, desires, feelings and emotions originate in the brain and are translated into actions as and when required. If for any reason the output of the brain is in any way impaired the faculties and functions of the entire body will be affected. The concept of a happy existence thus becomes illusory.

Since mental dysfunction manifests as actual bodily illness it is important to identify the various types of mental and psychological illnesses, their causes, how widespread they are and whether they can be avoided, prevented, or controlled. As a matter of fact, no one is immune to mental illnesses; indeed according to one study, a quarter of the entire human population presents with some nature of mental illness.

In these turbulent times, it is incumbent upon every sentient individual to ponder over the conditions prevalent in our country and consider some key questions. Firstly, are mental illnesses on the increase? Secondly, are there adequate treatment facilities available and are they being provided to the needy on time? Thirdly, are people generally and widely aware of the various measures of prevention available? Finally and most importantly, why is the incidence of mental illness rising persistently?

People in all over the world are prone to these illnesses irrespective of colour, race, sex, age and financial stability. Generally, people are unaware that mental illnesses can be more devastating than cardiac diseases and cancerous afflictions. For some families, these illnesses become a scourge generation after generation. In some cases, they appear when a person is ascending the ladder of success and accomplishments. In others, they prevent individuals from realising the full potential of their capabilities.

These ailments deprive individuals of happiness to the extent that a walk in the garden or showing affection to a child becomes anathema. For such people life becomes a burden to the point that at times, death becomes preferable to living. The number or percentage of people suffering from mental illness varies across countries and can depend upon their surroundings and living conditions.

Today, in our country, every individual, irrespective of age and sex, be they rich or poor feels apprehensive, anxious and insecure. There is an all pervading sense of unease where people feel deprived — there is a lack of optimism at a national level. This atmosphere of pessimism, of uncertainty leads to a broader sense of despondency - which hinders the will towards personal advancement or achievement.

Again, the question is why is this so and who is responsible? Whomsoever you speak to, the man in the street or a well to do person in his drawing room — it is a familiar refrain: uncertainty, instability, the absence of law and order leads to an all pervasive feeling of insecurity. It is important to understand that economic difficulties do not seem to be the cause of this despondency and uncertainty. These conditions are a relatively recent phenomenon. When Pakistan came into being, economic problems and conditions were much more trying. Yet there was no sense of despondency and uncertainty. Millions of people had crossed the Indo-Pak border in search of shelter and safety. They were our elders and they believed that Pakistan was the realisation of their most ardent desires. Isn’t it time now to ponder why we still pine for the realisation of those aspirations? The people who need to respond to this question are the ones who have squandered repeated opportunities to build a glorious future for this country. Instead, they busied themselves with illuminating their own future while the country suffered. Our greatest misfortune is that now there is neither fear of God nor respect for law. The plunderers of our national wealth are free to do as they will with impunity - without check or hindrance.

Every sincere citizen of our beloved country is imbued with the desire to see this country counted amongst developing nations instead of an underdeveloped, backward non-entity. The paradox is that every citizen of this country has the ability to fly the nation’s flag high; but when forced to watch responsible people behaving irresponsibly, day in day out — any individual with an ounce of sincerity will be assailed by doubts and suspicions. Their faith and confidence will be jolted making progress impossible. Experts and specialists of psychological and mental diseases tell us that a polluted political atmosphere literally infects its citizens — affecting their mental health, generating waves of hopelessness and despondency.

Nevertheless it is not that this situation cannot be remedied. Today all any self-respecting Pakistani citizen desires or demands from its politicians is, that they refrain from falsehood, deceit, dishonesty and plunder. Let there be a ring of truth in their sayings, speeches and statements. Let them think how each word they utter will affect their listeners — listeners who in all honesty are hoping to chart their way of life in the light of their utterances.

If those in the governing seat were to take people into confidence, people would have confidence in them — be willing and be prepared for any effort or sacrifice the situation might demand. Our present day conditions demand that every administrator and administer, officer, clerk, factory owner and worker, landlord and tenant, doctor, lawyer, engineer, businessman, trader, anyone in any capacity should feel that they have a part in the development and prosperity of this country and are contributing to its development.

While modern science and technology have provided humanity with all sorts of comforts and conveniences, medical science too has progressed in leaps and bounds from diagnosis to treatment to cure. Various intractable diseases and afflictions can now be treated and cured. In the same measure progress has been made in identifying and treating mental disorders.