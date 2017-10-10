Auto industry potential highlighted

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The auto industry of Pakistan has come a long way in the last two decades and has the potential to be the backbone of Pakistan's manufacturing base going forward. Apart from its contribution to the GDP and technology transfer, the sector has become one of the largest revenue generators and a significant provider of employment opportunities for the emerging youth, said Saquib Shirazi, new chairman of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association. At a farewell dinner hosted in honour of the outgoing chairman, Hirafumi Nagao, a large number of past chairmen and PAMA members gathered to appreciate the contributions of the recently retired MD of Pak Suzuki. Waheed, DG PAMA, welcomed the new EC committee comprising of Saquib H Shirazi as chairman, Yoshihiro Kondo as senior vice chairman and Sohail Bashir Rana as vice chairman. He expressed his confidence that under their leadership, PAMA will further the objectives of the industry. He also welcomed the other elected members of the Executive Committee of PAMA for year 2017-18.

United Insurance Co maintains AA

category in insurance industry rankings

LAHORE (PR): With the strong financial position, experienced sales team and modern delivery system, United Insurance Company succeeded in maintaining AA category in insurance industry rankings evaluated by Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Ltd. According to the company sources, the UIC is the fourth biggest company in general insurance sector of Pakistan with more than 100 branches across the country. It is also the first company which successfully launched Islamic insurance window "Takaful". The company owns major shares in insurance industry through Apna Microfinace Bank. Recently, the company has introduced a modern Claims Tracking System with effective intelligence tools which has further enhanced its credibility. The company's business is thriving under the supervision of chairman Mian Shahid and CEO Rahat Sadiq. The UIC is a sub-company of the United International Group which owns 91 percent shares of the company.

The group also owns SPI Insurance Company, United Track System Ltd, United Forums and Apna Microfinace Bank in Pakistan.

Govt releases Rs35 million for ITTMS to ease trade processing

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has so far released Rs35 million for the Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2017-18) to improve processing of trade at the border crossing points in Torkham and Chaman. In total, Rs255.375 million have been earmarked for the project under PSDP 2017-18, which included Rs100 as foreign exchange component. The ITTMS is being executed under Asian Development Bank’s Regional Improving Border Service Project, official sources said. The total cost of ITTMS project has been estimated at Rs 31,626.2 million with foreign exchange component of Rs 26,049 million, while the remaining amount of Rs 5,576.5 million would be provided by the government. ADB considers it as an important project due to its significance in the context of the corridor for trade envisaged under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC), they added.

The project is based on the vision of the government to develop Pakistan as an economic corridor and enhance regional connectivity, the sources said, adding that once completed, it would result in significant reduction in processing times at the border crossing points in Torkham and Chaman.

Meanwhile, the government also released Rs40 million for the establishment of Inland Revenue Offices in Pakistan, for which an amount of Rs148 million has been earmarked in the current Federal PSDP.

As many as Rs15 million have been released for project for security improvement in Karachi Port and Port Qasim for installation of three fixed and one Mobile Scanner with Rs5 million assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The government also released an amount of Rs3 million for construction of Regional Tax Office at Dere Ismail Khan for which an amount of Rs10 million have been earmarked for the current year.

In total, an amount of Rs93 million has been released for various ongoing and news projects of Revenue Division out of its total allocations of Rs790.100.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released Rs169.723 billion for various projects of ministries and divisions out of the total allocations of Rs1001 billion under PSDP 2017-18.

Chinese furniture manufacturers’

delegation visiting Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD (APP): A high level 4-member Chinese furniture manufacturers’ delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan for three-days from Tuesday (today) to tap new prospects of mutual investment in the field of furniture industry and further strengthen the existing bilateral trade relations with Pakistani counterparts. The Chinese delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan Furniture Council, according to press statement issued by PFC. PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed the hope that the visit would link business leaders, researchers and investors of both countries and help identify potential organisations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses. He said that Pakistan’s furniture with calligraphic engraving has great demand in international markets, which seems to be the dominant one in Pakistan, therefore Pakistani craftsmen should focus on working in this particular area to earn the much-needed foreign exchange, it added.

In his statement, PFC Secretary Hamid Mahmood said despite the massive influx of inexpensive Chinese furniture in the markets, Pakistani handmade furniture was still admired among masses for its customary designs, durability and quality.

He pointed that furniture exports from Pakistan were hovering between $8.0 million to $12 million per annum, which did not reflect even a friction of the actual potential of the furniture industry.

The delegation would also sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) and call on PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq and finally visit ChenOne furniture factory at Khurrianwala district Faisalabad.