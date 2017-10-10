MULTAN - Director General, Agriculture (Extension) Syed Zafar Yab said on Monday that special campaign had been launched to ensure maximum cultivation of potato across the province. In a press statement, he said that all divisional directors had been directed to work for the success of campaign. He said the directors would persuade farmers to cultivate potato. Seminars to give awareness among farmers about the use of potato would be organized across the province, he added. He said the first seminar would be convened in Depalpur on October 13, adding that potato was profitable crop.