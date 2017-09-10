LAHORE - Over 10,000 people including Chinese and Pakistani top level machinery manufacturers, businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors participated in three-day China Electrical and Mechanical Machinery Expo 2017, which started at Expo Center here on Saturday, on the first day.

As many as 100 stalls were set up by the distinguished Chinese manufacturing companies and around 200 Chinese businessmen from the machinery industry joined this expo and purposely traveled to Pakistan to explore joint venture and partnerships possibilities with the Pakistani machinery industry. Many consultancy firms have also set up their stalls at the expo to assist the investors.

Federal Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik along with Consul General of China, Long Ding bin inaugurated the three-day-long machinery expo.

Federal Minister for Commerce and Consul General of China, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony, inaugurated the expo, visited the stalls and talked to the media on the occasion. Other dignitaries in the ceremony including president PCJCCI, Wang Zihai, Vice President, Moazzam Ghurki, Dr Iqbal Qureshi, President Ecommerce Gateway, Dr Khursheed Nizam, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Abdul Basit, CEO Board of Investment and Director Punjab Board of Investment and Trade also graced the ceremony.

Pervaiz Malik welcomed Chinese friends in China Electrical and Mechanical Machinery Expo. “I extend heartiest felicitations to all my Chinese brothers for making this expo an advantageous activity both for Pakistan and China” said Pervaiz Malik in his welcome address. He further congratulated Wang Zihai and Dr Khursheed Nizam for arranging this big trade fair that would serve as a convention for entrepreneurs and investors from Pakistan and China to identify new investment opportunities in different manufacturing and services sectors.

Long Ding bin, while talking to media, acknowledged the initiatives taken by PCJCCI and Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan. He said that this expo is not merely an exhibition but a direct interaction in which Pakistani companies’ particularly young entrepreneurs would get a golden opportunity to meet with the Chinese success leaders in machinery industry.

It was observed that the reliable and steadfast friendship between China and Pakistan is considered as an example all over the world and the economic benefits of this friendship are getting more eminent day by day. Pakistan is geographically attached to China, thus, by taking advantage of China’s modern technology and experiences, we may strengthen Pakistan’s economy.