ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Xiao Jie, Chinese Finance Minister, in China and discussed various issues of mutual interest including ways and means to further enhance the bilateral economic relations.

Minister Jie welcomed Ishaq Dar on his visit to China, according to the statement issued here. He said that senior level exchanges between the two neighbors have been helpful in furthering the objectives of strong bilateral relationship. He appreciated the efforts of the government of Pakistan for timely implementation of CPEC projects. He also thanked Minister Dar for Pakistan's support to the CAREC Institute in Urumqi and expressed the hope that Pakistani professionals will also continue to extend support to the Institute in future.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pak-China strategic relationship is an anchor for regional peace and stability. He said that Pakistan-China friendship enjoys across-the-board political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan. He said that the bilateral relationship has further strengthened through the launch of the CPEC initiative, which will bring the two countries even closer. He congratulated Minister Jie on the inauguration of CAREC Institute and said that Pakistan would continue to actively participate in the activities of the Institute just as it had extended full support during the process of establishment of the Institute.