RAWALPINDI: - Pakistan Railway (PR) has finalised a project to manufacture some 1600 goods coaches for China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to media reports, these new goods coaches would be manufactured in carriage factory. In the first phase, 300 goods coaches would be manufactured with the code name of ZKH. The work on this project is being started this year. These coaches would also be used in Sahiwal coal project.–Online