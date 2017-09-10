Punjab govt to provide Rs5000/acre subsidy on canola cultivation

MULTAN (APP): The Punjab government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5000 per acre on the cultivation of Canola to farmers in the province. The farmers registered under Khadim-e-Punjab Scheme will be eligible to avail the benefit of the scheme. Under the scheme, subsidy will be provided to farmers possessing 10 acres of land, said Assistant Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon here on Saturday. He said that farmers would find a voucher in seed bag of canola and send number after scratching the voucher, through SMS at 8070 along with ID card number. The farmers will receive SMS from the government and he would get Rs 1000 initially from any Easy Load shop, he said and added that the remaining Rs 4000 would be given on cutting of crop. Naveed stated that unregistered farmers could call at 0800-15000 or 0800-29000 for information related to subsidy. The assistant director informed that the incentive would help improve production of cooking oil in the country.

IBA National Entrepreneurship Programme

KARACHI (APP): The IBA Aman-CED is committed to promote entrepreneurship in the whole country, a spokesman of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi said here on Monday. He stated that to pursue this commitment, it is going to launch IBA National Entrepreneurship Program in different cities of Pakistan. IBA Aman-CED has joined hands with Mehran University of Engineering and Technology to work together and start an entrepreneurship certification program in Hyderabad. The MoU Signing ceremony between IBA Aman-CED and Mehran University Institute of Science, Technology and Development (MUISTD) was held at Main Campus IBA Karachi. Dr Farrukh Iqbal, Dean & Director-IBA, welcomed the guests from MUISTD and reiterated that IBA National Entrepreneurship Program is an effort towards National Development Strategy. Dr SM Qureshi, Honorary Director, MUISTD, appreciated the efforts of IBA Aman-CED for reaching out to them and he hoped that the efforts of both institutions to promote entrepreneurship would bear fruit in the near future.

Dr Shahid Qureshi, Program Director, IBA Aman-CED briefed the guests about the background of the program, course contents, methodology and expected outcomes of the joint exercise.

Dr Farrukh appreciated the cooperation of MUISTD and he expressed to extend every possible effort from IBA for success of this program.

Dr Sami Qureshi, Dean, MUISTD, Dr Arabella Bhutto, Co-Director, MUISTD and management team of IBA Aman-CED were also present in the event.

The MoU was signed by Dr Farrukh Iqbal (Dean & Director, IBA) and Dr S M Qureshi, Honorary Director, MUISTD.

According to this MoU, IBA Aman-CED will launch a certification program in Hyderabad and will provide, faculty and course contents whereas MUISTD will provide the infrastructure. In this process, selected faculty members of MUISTD will also be trained so that in the future they can run these type of programs by themselves.

Moreover, IBA Aman-CED will also help to develop entrepreneurial center at MUISTD. The first batch through this program will commence in the mid of October, 2017 in Hyderabad. IBA Aman-CED will also enter into similar partnerships with local partners in Faisalabad and Gujranwala for the implementation of IBA National Entrepreneurship Program.

UAF, PARB to launch projects on management of whitefly, pink bollworm

FAISALABAD (APP): Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) and the Department of Entomology, UAF on Saturday inked an agreement to kick off projects worth Rs75m on management of whitefly and pink bollworm, which are inflicting loss of billions of rupees on the national economy. A spokesman for the UAF said here Saturday that the agreement was signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar and PARB Chief Executive Officer Dr Noorul Islam Khan at the syndicate room. Chairman Entomology and Project Manager Dr Jalal Arif, Pest Warning and Quality Assurance Director General Khalid Mehmood, UAF Director Research Dr Zahir A Zahir, Professor Dr Mansoor Sahi, Dr Dildar Gogi and Dr Ahmad Nawaz attended the ceremony. Under the PARB projects, UAF, Ayub Research, Cotton Research Institute Multan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Multan, Nuclear Institute for Biology, Central Cotton Research Institute and NIBGE will work together to overcome the issue.

The project titled 'Management of whitefly by integrated strategies and development of resistant cotton germplasm through genetic engineering' will help the country overcome the issue.

Under the project titled 'Comprehensive integrated scientific approach for the development of sustainable management strategies of pink bollworm', the scientists will assess the rearing of PBW, weather variables and relationship.

PIAF Founders Alliance starts campaign for LCCI polls

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): PAIF-Founders Alliance (PFA) Associate class started its campaign for LCCI elections on Saturday. Alliance candidates along with their leadership and supporters visited main markets of Lahore including Urdu Bazar, Gantpat Road, Abkari road, Rahman galian and other adjacent markets. A large number of market leaders and traders welcome alliance candidates and leadership and showed complete trust on them. PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh assured the voters that alliance leadership and candidates would continue to struggle for solution of problems being faced by the business community just like it did in the past. He said that the names of the Alliance candidates for LCCI elections 2017 have been picked with the consultation of market representatives. He said that despite unprecedented crisis at national level, all efforts were made to restore the confidence of the business community.