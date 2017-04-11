It has been decided that salaried employees will be given relaxation in 2017-18 budget, as those earning half-million rupees annually will pay taxes instead of those netting Rs 4 lac yearly.

According to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), 2017-18 budget is being designed to benefit the salaried workers, and this decision has been taken due to the devaluation of rupee.

On the other hand, the employees have demanded that the annual tax limit should be at least one million rupees because living standards of paid workers are already very low.