Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the computerisation and automation of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) will benefit stakeholders across the board.

She was presiding over a consultative session with the representatives of media bodies and officials of the federal and provincial information departments on Monday.

Regional and local newspapers will also reap benefits from the modern technology and new management information system said the minister.

According to her, automation is primarily aimed at ensuring credible and authentic data regarding newspaper circulation. Once the online system is in place, it will not only prove to be valuable for the media industry but will also enhance transparency and good governance.

During the consultative session, Marriyum directed the authorities concerned to share the management information system with the stakeholders for a test launch. The session also decided that feedback from stakeholders would be given due consideration at the automation system’s formal launch.

The stakeholders were told to come up with their feedback by May 10, 2017, while the next consultative session was announced to be held on May 15, 2017.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information, Principal Information Officer, ABC Director General, senior officials of the provincial information departments, and representatives of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and the Council for Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

They appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage in streamlining and facilitating the existing process of ABC.