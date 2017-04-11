SC declares Haleeb milk ‘fit for human consumption’

Lahore (PR): Following its hearing of March 9, 2017 of a civil petition filed regarding the quality of packaged milk, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued an order in which it is stated that “As per the report submitted by PFA, the milk produced/packaged by Haleeb Foods Ltd, is fit for human consumption.”

The order further stated, “As we have directed in some other matters as well, we direct the analysis of the milk by SGS as per the law and procedure.” While such further testing by SGS is expected to be conducted in the summer, when milk quality is more prone to deterioration, Haleeb milk has already been tested before by SGS in December last, following malicious rumours spread by some quarters that it contained formalin, and the SGS test report of December declared the Haleeb milk sample tested to be formalin negative.

This rumor was based on a test report of PCSIR, whereas 2 other renowned laboratories of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) had reported no formalin in Haleeb milk after their testing.

Unlimited iflix service for PTCL customers

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s leading ICT services provider, has announced its collaboration with iflix, the world's leading Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD) service for emerging markets. iflix, in conjunction with PTCL, are pleased to offer all PTCL broadband subscribers (4 Mbps and above) and Smart TV customers unlimited access to its world-class service for 12 months.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference held in Karachi which was addressed by senior executives of PTCL and iflix.

PTCL’s Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Shahid said on the occasion, “We want our customers to enjoy quality entertainment through PTCL Smart TV and our broadband service.

Our partnership with iflix will allow our customers to stream international and Pakistani content at their convenience whenever and wherever they want.

We are committed to be the preferred digital lifestyle partner of our customers and will work towards bringing more content and entertainment platforms in the future as well”.

Sukkar commissioner visits Karachi EPZ

KARACHI (PR): Sukkar and Larkana Divisions Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch made a visit of Karachi Export Processing Zone and discussed matter of mutual interests especially creating of economic activities being evinced by the business community of Sukkar and Larkana Divisions. He stressed the need for establishing the EPZ’s in the Divisions which will help in local investment and export opportunities along with creating employment base.

EPZ Chairman Mumtaz Ali Shah welcome his suggestions and ensured that proposal of establishing Industrial Zone will be positively looked into.

DHA celebrates World Health Day

KARACHI (PR): World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7, to draw worldwide attention towards the importance of global health and to raise the common public awareness towards health issues and concerns. This year, the theme of World Health Day was depression, a neuro-psychological condition that causes mental anguish and impacts people’s ability to carry out every day task.

DHA celebrated World Health Day 2017 with great fanfare and organised various health awareness activities for the public at Defence Authority Zamzama Park focusing on promotion of healthy lifestyle for a happy, lively and energetic living.

NBP, Telenor & Telenor Bank ink strategic alliance

ISLAMABAD (PR): National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Telenor Pakistan (TP) and Telenor Microfinance Bank Ltd (Formerly Tameer Microfinance Bank Ltd) formed a strategic alliance to further financial inclusion in Pakistan at a signing ceremony held at local hotel in Islamabad. The strategic alliance is in continuation of the coalitions to promote financial inclusion that now cover almost the entire telecom industry of Pakistan. The agreement was signed among Saeed Ahmad – President & CEO NBP, Irfan Wahab – CEO Telenor Pakistan and Yahya Khan - CFIO & CDO Telenor Microfinance Bank, in the presence of senior management from the three organisations including Mudassir H Khan – SEVP/Group Chief CRBG, Azfar Jamal – EVP/Head – Payment Services, Khawaja Asif - COO Telenor Microfinance Bank and Rehan Akhter - Head of FS Karandaaz among other delegates.

Zong celebrates 9 years of successful operations

ISLAMABAD (PR): With over $2.5 billion investment, having 75 percent share in 4G, widest 4G network in more than 300 cities and the second highest number of 3G and 4G customers, Zong, Pakistan’s number one data network, is celebrating its nine years of successful operations.

It is a journey of remarkable success, from being the 5th and smallest operator in 2008 to being the No 1 data telecom operator in a matter of 9 years is nothing but incredible.

With the ownership, research and investment of China Mobile Communications Corporation, the largest 4G telecom operator in the world, at an investment of more than $ 2.5b, Zong has seen phenomenal growth in a matter of a few years and has established itself as the fastest growing Telecom Company in Pakistan with hundreds of thousands of customers becoming part of the Zong family in a short span of time.

Aisha hosts Physiogel’s Skin Heaven Bloggers’ Meet

LAHORE (PR): Celebrated actors Aisha Khan and Faizanul Haque attended Physiogel’s Skin Heaven Bloggers’ Meet at the X2 Café on MM Alam Road on April 4, 2017. This event was a culmination of a previously held Physiogel’s 14-Day Blogger Challenge as well as an interactive way to get to know Physiogel’s consumers and learn about their opinions after trying and testing the brand’s recently launched ranges; namely Physiogel Daily Defence Facial Care Range and Physiogel Calming Relief Range.

The event was inaugurated with a welcome speech and brief brand introduction by Ayeza Sumsam Mohiuddin, GSK Consumer Healthcare Pakistan’s (GSKCH) Brand Manager for Skin Health Category. “It is very important for a brand like Physiogel to have passionate and effective story-tellers as its brand endorsers! We are always looking for fresh and innovative ways to engage our consumers and I am delighted to launch our latest collaboration between Physiogel and its key influencers”, said Ayeza.