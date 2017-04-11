The Federal Government has appointed Mr Jameel Ahmad as deputy governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of three years with effect from Tuesday.

Jameel Ahmad’s illustrious career as an accomplished central banker spans over 26 years working at senior positions at the State Bank of Pakistan and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA).

Prior to his appointment as deputy governor, he was serving as executive director, banking supervision group and financial stability in State Bank of Pakistan.

He has also served as group head, the operations, banking policy & amp; regulations, development finance, and financial resource management. Ahmad is a member of SBP’s monetary policy committee and various other management committees.

He also represents SBP on two international committees including Financial Stability Board (FSB)’s correspondent banking coordination group and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS)’s task force on prudential treatment of assets.

Jameel Ahmad did his MBA from University of Punjab at Lahore and is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost & amp; Management Accountants of Pakistan (FCMA), an associate member of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Corporate Secretaries of Pakistan (FCIS).