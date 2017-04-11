Govt urged to export apple to Russia

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan has an opportunity to capture the Russian market, as importers have expressed interest in importing Pakistani apple. According to a private news channel report, Pakistan, with a production of 1.495 million tonnes of apple, stands at number 10 in global ranking. The overall trade of apple has surpassed 6.5 million tonnes. Analysts believe that Pakistan can earn foreign exchange by capturing the soaring global apple market. They urge the government to facilitate farmers with provision of latest technology in this field and help them discover new markets. A spokesperson for the Apple Growers and Exporters Association said that demand for Pakistani apple was surging in the international market. He said that with adoption of modern techniques in farming apple production could be increased by two tonnes per acre and the country could earn Rs30 billion additional income from apple exports. He said that France, Belgium, Chili, Netherlands and US were countries that topped the list in apple production.

FCCI welcomes exploration of Chiniot resources

FAISALABAD (APP): Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh has welcomed the exploration work of iron ore at Chiniot. In a press statement issued here on Monday, he said that during the first phase, it was confirmed beyond any doubt that there were huge deposits of iron ore which would help establish steel mills in the area. He said the steel was a primary raw material for industrial revolution but the previous governments had failed to tape these natural resources. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking keen interest in accomplishing the project as it would help to strengthen the national economy on sustained bases. He hoped the Punjab CM would continue to personally supervise the important project for its early completion. He said that feasibility studies of the project should be widely circulated to attract investors from foreign countries.

Punjab to get 4,000 cusecs water from Muzaffargarh, DG Khan canals

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Monday allowed provision of 4,000 cusecs water to Punjab from Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan canals. According to the Irsa's spokesperson, Punjab would get 69,000 cusecs and start drawing its share from April 12. Meanwhile, the Indus River System Authority released 117,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 134,600 cusecs. According to the data released by Indus River System Authority, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1389.37 feet, which was 09.37 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,000 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 38,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1117.30 feet, which was 77.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 61,800 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

TDAP assures PCMEA of support

Lahore (Staff Reporter): The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) would provide all-out assistance to Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) to promote the carpet industry at the national and international level. Mian Riaz Ahmed, director general of TDAP Lahore, expressed these views while addressing the members of PCMEA during a meeting at PCMEA. He said that with the feedback of associations TDAP would try to evolve a strategy to find an amicable solution to their problems. The director general asked PCMEA to propose a delegation to Europe for the marketing of a carpet exhibition to be held in Lahore in October this year. “Upon request of the PCMEA, the DG agreed to carpet exhibition publicity through foreign missions. “We, at TDAP, will try to get this proposal implemented so that the exhibition is better projected and foreign buyers can it,” he said. PCMEA claimed that due to the poor image of the country abroad, foreign buyers’ were reluctant to come to Pakistan.

To a reply, the DG said that TDAP would extend cooperation and all out assistance to depict softer image of the country so that export related activities could flourish and subsequently add to the country’s exports.