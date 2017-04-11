ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain has demanded rehabilitation of operational power plants that can increase electricity generation by 100 percent without any additional cost. He said that decision of constructing dozens of power plants is good but the older ones should also be given some attention as their proper maintenance is not very costly. He said that water storage capacity should be increased and hydel projects should be initiated without any further delay.–INP