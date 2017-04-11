ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has the opportunity to capture the Russian market as importers there have expressed an interest in importing Pakistan’s apples.

According to a private news channel report, Pakistan, with a production of 1.495 million apples, stands at number 10 in the global rankings whereas overall trade of apples has surpassed 6.5 million tons.

Analysts believe Pakistan can earn foreign exchange reserve by capturing the soaring global apple market. They have urged the government to facilitate farmers with provision of latest technology and discovery of new markets.

Spokesperson of Apple Growers and Exporters Association said the demand for Pakistani apples is surging in the international market.