LAHORE - The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is implementing eight mega projects on a fast track basis with cumulative power generation capacity of more than 10,000 megawatt (MW) and gross water storage capacity of 10.6 million acre feet (MAF).

Once completed, these projects will go a long way in meeting the increasing need for water and electricity in the country.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain expressed these views at a consultative seminar at WAPDA House on Monday. The purpose of this consultative seminar was to have a valuable input of former chairmen to give a much-needed flip to ongoing efforts of WAPDA for timely completion of the projects and effective water management and hydroelectric generation. The seminar, the first of its nature in the history of WAPDA, was attended by WAPDA former chairmen Lt Gen (r) Zahid Ali Akbar, Shams-ul-Mulk, Lt Gen (r) Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Tariq Hamid, Shakil Durrani, Syed Raghib Abbas Shah and Zafar Mahmood. WAPDA former members Asif Kazi, Sardar Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Qasim Khan and Muhammad Shoaib Iqbal also attended the seminar. WAPDA’s incumbent members and general managers were also present.

Sharing his vision for development of water and hydropower resources, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain said that a three-pronged strategy had been devised in this regard, which included completion of under-construction projects in the shortest possible time, initiation of construction work on ready-for-construction projects as early as possible and making WAPDA yet again a vibrant organisation. The strategy has been vigorously pursued for the last seven months. Resultantly, three hydropower projects – Neelum Jhelum, Tarbela 4th Extension and Golen Gol with electricity generation capacity of 2485 MW in total – will be completed from end 2017 to mid 2018. In addition, Phase I of Kachhi Canal will be completed in parts in August– December 2017 to irrigate 72,000 acres of land. Construction work was started on Kurram Tangi Dam Multi-purpose Project last month. The contractor of Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project has been mobilized at the site to start construction work on the project. Following the award of main civil works for Dasu Hydropower Project, the construction work on the project will commence next month. WAPDA is making an all out effort to award contracts for Mohmand Dam Multi-purpose Project and Diamer Basha Dam Multi-purpose Project by the end of this year, he added.