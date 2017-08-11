LAHORE (PR): The workers of All Pakistan Irrigation Labour Federation (APILF) on Thursday organised a national conference to celebrate Independence Day at Bakhtiar Labour Hall.

The conference was attended by large number of Trade Union representatives and workers from the various parts of the country. The conference was presided over by the Federation President Khushi Muhammad Khokhar while Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion. Later on, the workers took out mass procession from Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore. It marched through various roads carrying national flags and chanting slogans of “long live Pakistan” and “long live Qaid-e-Azam”.

Later, the workers held a mass rally at Luxmi Chowk and demanded the federal and provincial governments and political parties to adopt National Economic And Social Plan of Action to for establishing a society based upon equality and social justice. They urged the government to defeat divisive forces and introduce agrarian reforms and raise the wages of the workers. They demanded safe and healthy working conditions for workers. The participants also asked the government to amend the labour laws in conformity with ILO Convention.