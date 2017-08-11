Allied Bank, Sindh Revenue Board ink MoU

KARACHI (PR): Allied Bank Limited recently has signed an MoU with Sindh Revenue Board to facilitate agricultural credit in the province under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan. This initiative will enable Allied Bank to access the land revenue record of Revenue Board, Government of Sindh through a secured link for verification purpose. Asif Bashir, Group Chief ABL thanked the SBP for their patronage in facilitating the stakeholders.

At the ceremony, he said, Allied Bank is ready to take lead in reaching out to the rural masses through technological advancements in collaboration with the Sindh Revenue Board under the guidance & vision of State Bank of Pakistan for financial inclusion of underserved areas of Sindh, and ABL will make all out efforts to provide easy access to farm credit and enhance its agriculture portfolio.

DIGIMARK 2017 to be held on 17th

LAHORE (PR): DIGIMARK - International Digital Conference, the annual flagship event for uplifting the digital industry of Pakistan is set to host its 6th edition, DIGIMARK2017. TEC (Training, Events, and Consultancy) is the collaborative partner of the conference which will be held at Emporium Mall, Lahore on August 17 and 18, 2017.

The latest edition of DIGIMARK will showcase experts of the digital industry as speakers. The attendees will be introduced to effective strategies, innovative technologies and key insights from successful digital campaigns.

The two day event will boast more than 400 participants from the corporate sector as well as around 8,000-10,000 people are expected at the “Show & Tell” expo area.

Commenting on this occasion, Zain Majid, Founder TEC and Iftikhar Hussain, Co-Founder TEC said, “DIGIMARK is fast emerging as the flagship event for the digital industry in Asia. In Pakistan, we have a vision to provide our country with innovative ideas that will enable all stakeholder’s growth in this digital journey.”

Raising fashion flag this Independence Day

LAHORE (PR): As soon as the month of August appears on calendars in Pakistan, the entire nation is flooded with proud flags, streamers, blaring patriotic songs and a frenzy in the air, to gear up for the country’s Independence Day. This year Pakistan celebrates its 70th Independence Day and Ideas by Gul Ahmed, being one of leading fashion retail brand, makes sure it is at the forefront to celebrate the spirit of patriotism with its customers.

PPAF, KfW sign agreement for livelihood support

ISLAMABAD (PR): Following bilateral government consultations on development cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Federal Republic of Germany that were held in September 2015, a new commitment of EUR 10 million has been granted for livelihood Support and Promotion of Small Community Infrastructure Programme (LACIP) Phase II. The programme will be executed in three years time and will contribute to greater political participation of villagers in decision making at the tehsil and village councils levels for infrastructure development and livelihood improvement.

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) signed a contract with KfW, the German Development Bank for LACIP financed by KfW. KfW official Elke Metzen, Senior Project Manager, Governance & Peace Division, KfW Frankfurt, Germany visited Islamabad, and granted a new agreement of EUR 10 million for LACIP Phase II.