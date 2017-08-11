KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,003.7 million on August 4, 2017. The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $14,398.8 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,604.9 million, so total liquid foreign reserves reached at $20,003.7 million. During the week ending August 4, 2017, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $299 million to $14,399 million due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official payments.