NIP to develop Special Economic Zone in federal capital

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) on Thursday said that National Industrial Parks (NIP) - a development and a management company - would develop the planned Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Islamabad. “We require around 50 acre land to develop Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the federal capital for providing equal opportunity and facilities to foreign and local investors, Board of Investment (BOI) Spokesman Shah Jahan told APP. He suggested Pakistani investors should go for joint venture with foreign investors to learn the international best practices of managerial skills and technology. He said that Special Economic Zones would lead to create employment opportunities and development in the area. The government has identified 46 economic zones throughout the country in different regions including seven approved zones, he said. He said, “We are committed to facilitate the foreign investors in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).”

SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.

Tobacco exports increase 35pc in one year

ISLAMABAD (APP): The tobacco exports from the country witnessed sharp increase of 34.93 percent during the Fiscal Year 2017 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. According to figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the tobacco exports earned $14.807 million for the country in July-June (2016-17) as compared to the earnings of $10.974 million during July-June (2015-16). In terms of quantity, the country exports 3,976 metric ton of tobacco during the period under review as compared to the exports of 3,194 metric ton, showing positive growth of 24.48 percent. The overall food exports from the country during the fiscal year (2016-17) decreased by 6.94 percent when compared to the last year. The overall food exports from the country were recorded at $3,712 million in July-June (2016-17) as compared to the exports of $3,989 million in July-June (2015-16). However, on year-on-year basis, the tobacco exports declined by 27.88 percent in June 2017 as compared to the same month of last year.

CCAC estimates cotton production at 12.6m bales

ISLAMABAD (APP): Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) has estimated the cotton production at 12.6 million bales during the crop season 2017-18 against the set targets of 14.04 million bales. The first meeting of CCAC was held here on Friday with Ministry of Textile Industry Secretary Hassan Iqbal in the chair to assess the output of major cash crop of the season in the country. Addressing the meeting, the secretary said that based on the available information from the field formations of the provinces and better crop outlook, it was expected that production targets of 14.4 million bales would be achieved. He said that the current estimates of 12.6 million bales of cotton output was expected to further enhance in the next meeting as per acre plant population and per plant balls has witnessed significant increase as compared to the last year. He said that government would establish textile universities in cotton growing areas and setup ginning units in order to promote the cotton crop cultivation and production in the country.

He directed the relevant authorities to activate the field extension departments of the provinces to address the issues faced by the farmers. Meanwhile, Cotton Commissioner informed the meeting that cotton crop output was estimated at 12.6 million bales during the current crop sowing season. He said that in Punjab cotton crop production was estimated at 8.9 million bales, where as for the Sindh it was forecasted at 3.7 million bales.

The cotton production for the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was estimated at 0.01 million bales respectively, he added. He said that plant population has witnessed about 5.7 percent increase where as average balls per plant grew 40 percent, which was a positive sign for the crop. Besides, he said that fertiliser intake and pesticides spray also increased and no major pest attack was reported from the field units so far, he added.

Dr Abdullah also apprised the meeting about the different steps being taken by the ministry to promote the cotton crop in the country. Addressing the meeting, the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association president said that crop outlook was encouraging due to timely sowing of cotton. He expressed the hope that set targets for the season would be achieved if the other conditions remained same as balls per plant grew significantly.

Among other the meeting was also attended by the representatives of Textile Industry, provincial governments, Plant Protection Department, Trading Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP) and cotton growers. All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) also attended the meeting.

Exports to Russia up by 10pc in three months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan’s exports to Russia increased by 10 percent in June, 2017 as compared to May 2017, which showed positive sign for enhancing the trade ties between the two countries. Pakistan and Russia have agreed to sign Free Trade Agreement for increasing bilateral trade and improving long term economic ties, said senior official of Ministry of commerce here on Thursday. “Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with then prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) offered the agreement, which Pakistan accepted,” he added. He said the trade turnover between Pakistan and Russia has slightly increased and both of the countries have huge potential for economic cooperation in future, he said. He said that Pakistan is exploring Russian markets to boost exports of food products to take advantage of the vacuum created after Moscow banned food imports from European countries.