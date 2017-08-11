KARACHI - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $1541.67 million in the first month (July) of FY18 as compared with $1328.18 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During July 2017, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1541.67 million, which is 16.2 percent less than June 2017 and 16 percent more than July 2016. The country wise details for the month of July 2017 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $408.84 million, $334.63 million, $193.7 million, $199.18 million, $192.02 million and $52.08 million respectively compared with the inflow of $378.69 million, $293.72 million, $169.68 million, $143.61 million, $169.61 million and $35.74 million respectively in July 2016. Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during July 2017 amounted to $161.22 million together as against $137.13 million received in July 2016.