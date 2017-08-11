KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed another bearish session due to prevailing political uncertainty due to which the benchmark shares index lost 365 points.

In the initial hours of the day KSE-100 index gained to make an intraday high of 214 points. However, on account of political noise and foreign selling the index plummeted to close 365 points below yesterday’s closing, at 45,634 level, dealers said. PAEL (down 3.9pc) declared its 1HY17 result today in which the company posted an EPS of Rs5.44/share and DPS of Rs1.50/share. Steel sector witnessed profit booking as ASL (dip 2.6pc), ISL (slip 4.7pc), and ASTL (slump 2.5pc) closed in the red zone. LUCK (up 1.3pc), MEBL (rose 1.9pc), KTML (up 1pc) and MUREB (up 3.8pc) contributed 49 points to index gain, whereas DAWH (down 1.8pc), PPL (dip 0.7pc) and PSO (down 1.5pc) eroded 47 points from the index.

MLCF closed down 3.6 percent on market chatter of a possible right issue that affected investors’ sentiments. PAEL announced 2Q2017 earnings of Rs3.3/share, down 6 percent YoY. “Though the result was in line with consensus, it remained below our expectations on account of lower sales (due to higher discount offered by the company on appliances). Consequently, the stock closed down 3.9 percent,” stated analyst at Topline Securities.

Pressure remained in scrips across the board amid concerns for foreign outflows and prevailing political uncertainty, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti. Institutional support witnessed in textile stocks after refund payments to textile sector. Concerns for Rs800 billion pending circular debt in energy sector and uncertain over outlook for global crude prices played a catalyst role in bearish close at PSX, he added.

Traded volumes were down 18 percent to 175 million shares whereas traded value was down 32 percent to Rs9.3 billion/$88.7 million. ANL from the textile composite sector led the market in terms of volumes with 11 million shares changing hands.