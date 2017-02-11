ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday said that keeping in line with the past four years’ tradition of the PML-N government, opinions, proposals and constructive suggestions from stakeholders and experts would be taken into account while preparing the budget.

Chairing a high level meeting here to review proposed calendar of events and other matters related to the federal budget for FY 2017 18, the minister said that as always, ensuring well-being of the general public, they would be accorded the utmost priority.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the progress of various activities and emphasised the importance of completing all the scheduled activities in a timely manner.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure that budget preparations were undertaken as per timelines, with due consideration to the timing of holy month of Ramazan this year.

He also stressed the need for close coordination between Ministry of Finance and other ministries and departments so as to carry out the budget exercise in an efficient and cohesive manner.

Dar impressed upon all the officials concerned to undertake budget preparations diligently while also abiding by the time lines.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance attended the meeting.